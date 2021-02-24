Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

