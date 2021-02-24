Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.26% of World Fuel Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,597,000 after buying an additional 253,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,570 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 391,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Jorge L. Benitez sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $31,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,029.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,114 shares of company stock worth $2,807,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INT. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of INT stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

