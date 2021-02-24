Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.32.

URI opened at $306.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $308.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

