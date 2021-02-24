Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $325.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

