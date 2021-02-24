Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.85

Shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) (TSE:PG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.85 and traded as high as C$3.14. Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) shares last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 640,163 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.40 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.85. The stock has a market cap of C$738.30 million and a PE ratio of -22.87.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines Limited (PG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.