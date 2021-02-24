Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR.L) (LON:PMGR) Plans GBX 2.70 Dividend

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (PMGR.L) (LON:PMGR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PMGR traded down GBX 5.93 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 181.57 ($2.37). 22,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.64. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

In other news, insider Victoria Muir acquired 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £3,612.15 ($4,719.30).

