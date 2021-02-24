Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Sunday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88.

Prime Financial Group Company Profile

Prime Financial Group Limited provides integrated accounting and business advisory, wealth management, and capital advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, board advisory and business owner monitoring, management advisory, start up, small to medium enterprise advisory, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization.

