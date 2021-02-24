Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Primerica worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica stock opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $150.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,790 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

