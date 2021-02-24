Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given New $42.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

