Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,361,514 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $119,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,092,465 shares of company stock valued at $55,931,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

