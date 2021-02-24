Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,511,928 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 523.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.40% of CF Industries worth $115,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

