Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 374,417 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.79% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $123,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 459.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.08.

NYSE HII opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.93. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $236.37.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.