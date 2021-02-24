Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of CVS Health worth $122,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,658,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 107,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

