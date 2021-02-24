Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301,216 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.80% of Popular worth $133,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,023,000 after buying an additional 917,286 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $40,381,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 811,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,436,000 after buying an additional 487,572 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $13,515,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter worth $7,211,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Popular stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

