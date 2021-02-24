Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,083,689 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 495.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.96% of Eastman Chemical worth $130,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $8,941,969 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

