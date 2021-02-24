Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,977,702 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 170.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $133,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

