Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 325,076 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,076 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of CSX worth $124,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,839,000 after acquiring an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,234,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,187 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CSX by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,823,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,282,000 after purchasing an additional 348,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 521.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

