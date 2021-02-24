Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 45,683 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Caesars Entertainment worth $107,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $56,060,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $56,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $85.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.15.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

