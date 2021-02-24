Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 535,989 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 149.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of The Travelers Companies worth $125,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after acquiring an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $19,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,761,628. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.