Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 9,668,188 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 4,320.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,891,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668,188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.70% of GrafTech International worth $105,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 39.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 509.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 314.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 29.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 318,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $2,524,166.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 21,827,879 shares of company stock valued at $230,767,360 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

