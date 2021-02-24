Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,484 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.98% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $126,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KW opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

