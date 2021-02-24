Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $107,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,997,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,074,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

