Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $103,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,814,000 after acquiring an additional 821,495 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 839,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.95. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIPC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

