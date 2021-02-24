Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,182,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Boston Properties worth $125,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 26,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXP. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

Shares of BXP opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $145.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.