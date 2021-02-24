Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $106,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

MMC stock opened at $118.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

