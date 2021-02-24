Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Northrop Grumman worth $99,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $831,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NOC stock opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $365.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

