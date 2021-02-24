Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $104.52 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 554.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521,893 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.99% of Avnet worth $104,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $42.30.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

