Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $108.12 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 437.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Evergy worth $108,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Evergy by 1,216.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,502,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,200,000 after buying an additional 2,312,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evergy by 419.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,480,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,066,000 after buying an additional 2,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 4,008.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after buying an additional 1,191,190 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 467.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,159,000 after buying an additional 1,169,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

