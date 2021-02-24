Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $112.23 Million Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SAP worth $112,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after buying an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 0.3% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,069,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 472,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. CIBC raised SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

