Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $117.90 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $117,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

NYSE WAL opened at $93.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.