Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $119.05 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 366.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.53% of Steel Dynamics worth $119,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

