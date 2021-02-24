Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $119.78 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 771,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of General Electric worth $119,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

