Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $122.61 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Booking worth $122,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after buying an additional 1,052,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,770,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,979,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,331,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,981.03.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,359.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,136.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,951.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

