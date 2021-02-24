Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $132.32 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of Lincoln Electric worth $132,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.