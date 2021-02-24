Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 987.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.04% of DXC Technology worth $133,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 33.0% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 5,397,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,960 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DXC Technology by 34.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DXC Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,392,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,043,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

