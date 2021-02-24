Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 292.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Northern Trust worth $115,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.47.

Northern Trust stock opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,325. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.