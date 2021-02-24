Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 837.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.87% of Hanesbrands worth $94,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

