Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,016,277 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Walt Disney worth $491,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $198.94. The stock has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.36.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.