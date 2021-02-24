Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 583,189 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 92.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Capital One Financial worth $120,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $124.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

