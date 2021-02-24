Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 666,874 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 125.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,198,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,874 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.16% of Choice Hotels International worth $127,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

