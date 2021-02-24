Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 357.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,743 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $116,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,396,000 after purchasing an additional 496,138 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,543,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,816,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 319,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $148.88.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

