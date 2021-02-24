Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 443.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $115,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Shares of PB opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.62.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

