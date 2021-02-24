Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,514 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of CONMED worth $102,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in CONMED by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,121.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $426,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,904.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,461 shares of company stock worth $6,570,433 over the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

