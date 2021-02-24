Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,453 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Teleflex worth $111,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Teleflex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.27.

NYSE:TFX opened at $395.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $394.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $414.72.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

