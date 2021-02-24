Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,464 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Credicorp worth $107,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $164.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $198.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.73.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

