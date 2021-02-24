Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,951 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,909,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,951 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.18% of Summit Materials worth $118,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1,550.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 146,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

NYSE SUM opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

