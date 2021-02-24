Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,703 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cigna worth $97,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $5,200,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Cigna by 6.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $212.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,275 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.32, for a total value of $1,969,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock worth $34,947,117 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

