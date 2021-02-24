Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 64,150 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,150 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.51% of LCI Industries worth $114,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 4,125 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $598,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,694,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,558,580. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $55.29 and a 1 year high of $153.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

