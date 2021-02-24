Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 94,968 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,968 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $102,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

