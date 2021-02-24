Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) Shares Down 0.1%

Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PQDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Principal Spectrum Tax-Advantaged Dividend Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

